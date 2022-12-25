Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in CDW by 14.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in CDW by 95.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in CDW by 2.1% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 54,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CDW by 15.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.57.

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

