Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 123.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,682,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,982,000 after buying an additional 79,716 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

