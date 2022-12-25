Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.
Shares of CMI opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.44 and a 200 day moving average of $221.23. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
