Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 440.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $157.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.17. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

