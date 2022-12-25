Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 127,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after buying an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

