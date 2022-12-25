Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,199,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

