Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,971.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,933.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,892.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.