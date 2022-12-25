Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

