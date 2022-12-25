Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.96.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

