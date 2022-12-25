Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 547 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

