Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 793 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 79,300.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 191.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

