Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

