Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after acquiring an additional 510,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

