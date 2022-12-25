Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $217.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.90. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

