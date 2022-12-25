Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

