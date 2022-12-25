Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 1,437 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

