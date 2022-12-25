Highland Private Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 644,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,350,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.