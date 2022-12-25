Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $15.74

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $16.13. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 461 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $980.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $170.04 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

