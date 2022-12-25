Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,453,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after buying an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after buying an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,622,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,578,000 after buying an additional 1,215,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.