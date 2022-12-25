Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.77.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

