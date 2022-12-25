IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 1,945 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

