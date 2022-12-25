Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

