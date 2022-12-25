Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.86.
INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
