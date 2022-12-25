Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $265,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

