Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IR opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

