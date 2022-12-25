Insider Buying: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CFO Andrew R. Boll acquired 2,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,553.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Harrow Health stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $14.48.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
