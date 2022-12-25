Insider Buying: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CFO Andrew R. Boll acquired 2,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,553.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harrow Health stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 400,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,468 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 34.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

