Insider Buying: Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR) Insider Purchases 3,448,165 Shares of Stock

Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR – Get Rating) insider Robert (Bob) Affleck acquired 3,448,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$51,722.48 ($34,713.07).
Robert (Bob) Affleck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Robert (Bob) Affleck 5,000,000 shares of Pursuit Minerals stock.
Pursuit Minerals Stock Performance
About Pursuit Minerals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.