Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Buys $65,516.85 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 11,555 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,516.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,981.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 129.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 160,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90,782 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SecureWorks Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.