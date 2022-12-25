Insider Buying: Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) CEO Buys 94,020 Shares of Stock

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) CEO Carleton M. Miller acquired 94,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $43,249.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,333,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,319.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vislink Technologies Trading Up 19.7 %

Shares of Vislink Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 64.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Vislink Technologies

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Vislink Technologies from $0.88 to $0.63 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D.

