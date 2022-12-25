Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $89,749.78 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coupa Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

