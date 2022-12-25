Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $40,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $537.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,906,000 after acquiring an additional 305,539 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 220.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

