Insider Selling: Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX) Director Sells 2,200,000 Shares of Stock

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,910,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,315.42.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

PX stock opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. Pelangio Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.