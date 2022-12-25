Insider Selling: Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX) Director Sells 2,200,000 Shares of Stock

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,910,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,315.42.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
PX stock opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. Pelangio Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
