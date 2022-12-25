Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Sells 2,928 Shares of Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $90,132.90.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,734,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $22,561,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

