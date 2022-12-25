Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $116,887.68 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

