Insider Selling: Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells $66,793.50 in Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $66,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 980,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,175 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $8,604.25.

On Friday, November 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $23,883.23.

On Monday, November 21st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 202 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $545.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 22,817 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $61,605.90.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $180,296.30.

On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $15,456.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $14,234.90.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $145,153.86.

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80.

Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

