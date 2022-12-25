Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.78.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

