Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 320,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,165,243 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.09.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,769,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after buying an additional 612,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 602,257 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3,566.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 515,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 501,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,014,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 402,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 435,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 325,468 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

