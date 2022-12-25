Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,565 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $195.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

