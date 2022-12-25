Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Purchases $61,500.00 in Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
IOVA opened at $6.12 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $965.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 410,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 297,053 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 343,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 178,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.