Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Purchases $61,500.00 in Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

IOVA opened at $6.12 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $965.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 410,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 297,053 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 343,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 178,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

