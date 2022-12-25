iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 942,921 shares.The stock last traded at $32.87 and had previously closed at $33.14.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

