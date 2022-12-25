iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after buying an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWR stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

