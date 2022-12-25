iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Critical Review

iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% Iveda Solutions -122.28% -139.99% -57.78%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares iSign Solutions and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iSign Solutions and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSign Solutions and Iveda Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSign Solutions $1.01 million 1.71 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 3.86 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

iSign Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats iSign Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSign Solutions

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, such as iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live patent-pending co-browsing solution for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution. In addition, it offers AI intelligent video search, smart utility, smart sensors, gateways, trackers, and IoT platforms. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

