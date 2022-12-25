Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.88. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 118,376 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $14,064,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,999,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

