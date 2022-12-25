J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires 389 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.