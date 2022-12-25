Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 197 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in F5 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,320 shares of company stock worth $3,429,600 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Up 0.7 %

FFIV opened at $141.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.15.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.