Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,377 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3,047.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 72.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 324,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Open Text by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.