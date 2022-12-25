Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,424 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,688,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

