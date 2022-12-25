Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,561 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 11,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 71,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.