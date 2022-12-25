Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7,016.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $62.17 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

