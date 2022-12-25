Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 571.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 63,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

