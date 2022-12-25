Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $119.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

